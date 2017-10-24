Walktober: A Month for Your Walking Shoes

The cool temperatures of October and the vibrant fall colors make it the perfect time of the season for a walking competition. Washington State University Vancouver participates in a program called WellCoug, which supports physical and mental health for WSU Vancouver employees and their families.

Walktober is a walking challenge between Clark College, Lower Community College, and WSU Vancouver to track your steps throughout the month of October.

To determine the winner, WellCoug takes the number of steps, divides it by the number of participants at each university, which results in the highest average from each participating university. The highest number of steps will receive a Walktober trophy. There will also be individual employee achievements with first, second and third place prizes. Every step counts! If you go to the gym and work out, that counts as well.

If you are questionable about the different kinds of active movements that count towards this event, you can go on to the WSU Vancouver’s website, search for Walktober to download a PDF and take a look at the “Step Equivalency Chart.” The chart converts a range of physical activities to the equivalent steps. A minute of square dancing earns you 136 steps. Participants can also use a smartphone health app.

According to the WSU Vancouver website, students, faculty and staff can participate by printing downloading a log from the website and tracking steps. Completed logs have to be delivered to Human Resources, Dengerink Administration Building, Room 126 by Nov. 6.