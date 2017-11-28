Read All About It!

Join The VanCougar Team!
Applications are now open at bit.ly/CougApp. Applicants need to apply by December 11th.
Would you like to work on campus? Find out the next big scoop? Improve your skills in writing, interviewing, and networking all on a flexible schedule while getting paid? We are looking to fill the following positions
Reporter
- Write articles
- Take photos
- Work with editors
- Attend weekly staff meetings and weekly team meetings with editors
Web & Social Media Manager
- Manage The VanCougar social media
- Manage the VanCougar WordPress website
- Manage online publication on ISSUU
- Attend weekly staff meetings and weekly team meetings with editors
Team Editor
- Meeting with other editorial staff members to coordinate stories and themes
- Generate, assign and edit content for assigned team members
- Attend weekly staff meetings and weekly team meetings with team members
Qualifications
- Possess and maintain at least 2.5 GPA
- Must be enrolled at WSU and be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credits during fall and spring semesters
- Must be able to fulfill all required duties during both fall and spring semesters
Be the first to comment