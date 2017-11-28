Read All About It!

Join The VanCougar Team!

Applications are now open at bit.ly/CougApp. Applicants need to apply by December 11th.

Would you like to work on campus? Find out the next big scoop? Improve your skills in writing, interviewing, and networking all on a flexible schedule while getting paid? We are looking to fill the following positions

Reporter

Write articles

Take photos

Work with editors

Attend weekly staff meetings and weekly team meetings with editors

Web & Social Media Manager

Manage The VanCougar social media

Manage the VanCougar WordPress website

Manage online publication on ISSUU

Attend weekly staff meetings and weekly team meetings with editors

Team Editor

Meeting with other editorial staff members to coordinate stories and themes

Generate, assign and edit content for assigned team members

Attend weekly staff meetings and weekly team meetings with team members

Qualifications