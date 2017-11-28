Read All About It!

The VanCougar is looking to hire students for media positions.

November 28, 2017 admin IN THE SPOTLIGHT, STUDENT LIFE 0

Join The VanCougar Team!

Applications are now open at bit.ly/CougApp. Applicants need to apply by December 11th.

Would you like to work on campus? Find out the next big scoop? Improve your skills in writing, interviewing, and networking all on a flexible schedule while getting paid? We are looking to fill the following positions

Reporter

  • Write articles
  • Take photos
  • Work with editors
  • Attend weekly staff meetings and weekly team meetings with editors

Web & Social Media Manager

  • Manage The VanCougar social media
  • Manage the VanCougar WordPress website
  • Manage online publication on ISSUU
  • Attend weekly staff meetings and weekly team meetings with editors

Team Editor

  • Meeting with other editorial staff members to coordinate stories and themes
  • Generate, assign and edit content for assigned team members
  • Attend weekly staff meetings and weekly team meetings with team members

Qualifications

  • Possess and maintain at least 2.5 GPA
  • Must be enrolled at WSU and be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credits during fall and spring semesters
  • Must be able to fulfill all required duties during both fall and spring semesters

 

About admin 8 Articles
The VanCougar is a student-run newspaper serving the students, faculty, and staff of WSU Vancouver.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*