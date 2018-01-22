Corrections Jan. 22 2018

In the print version of the Jan. 22 story titled “Student government workers to be paid through stipends,” we incorrectly paraphrased Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Enrollment Nancy Youlden on student workers. We reported she said student government workers do not deserve benefits and pay like real employees. Youlden actually said that stipends are designed to be more appropriate than hourly wages for student work. In addition, the last sentence of the same story was an editorial comment that should not have been included.