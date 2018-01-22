Involvement Fair fills student commons

On Jan. 19 WSU Vancouver hosted its annual Spring Involvement Fair in Firstenburg Student Commons. Representatives for student clubs and organizations as well as university programs and departments filled the room. According to a table assignment document from Student Activities Advisor Brian Van Gundy, 51 organizations registered for the event. In addition to staffing a table, The VanCougar asked representatives from each organization to share what people should know about the organization they represented. Those comments are provided below. Some information has been edited for grammar, spelling and clarity.

Associated Students of Washington State University Vancouver

Student government is a great organization to get involved with because all of our work is carried out to benefit and enrich the lives and experiences of our student body. You can gain professional skills that directly translate to many roles in the workforce as well as network with your peers and community members. -Travis Toth

WSU Fishing Club

Learn to fish, go fishing with people who know how. Learn about conservation issues locally. Learn tackle craft, rod building, fly tying if you want. -Faculty Advisor Steve Sylvester

Students for Life

We stand for all human life, from conception to natural death. Our group focuses on activism, education, and helping women in need. Be a voice for the voiceless. Join Students for Life at WSUV! -Anna Pavliuk

Pre-Law Socieity

A good place to explore interests in law and meet other law-focused student to build connections. -Manuel Avalos

Society of Information Management

We are the society of information management, open to all business majors, with a focus on MIS. Our focus this semester is getting hired, network, internship/jobs. SIM day event we will be doing a field day at companies and networking with other colleges.” -Kulvir Brar

WSU Vancouver Marketing and Communications

Follow WSU Vancouver on Facebook Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat to keep up to date on what happening on campus. -Kate Palermini

Information Technology

We are here getting out the information about I.T. Services on campus—who we are, what we do, and how to get Help. We also want to get out the word that we will be hiring students for the fall. -Patti Paris and Thomas Dill

Koug Radio

We are WSU Vancouver online radio station. We stream 24/7 and are actively looking for new student shows. Most shows are an hour long and time are flexible! -Station Manager Nate Nienaber

Veteran’s Club and Associated Students

To establish friendly relations between students and all veterans or veteran affiliated people on campus. -President Kristie Linn

Smash Bros at WSU Vancouver

Super Smash Bros is an awesome socializing game and people should join whether they want to play or if they want to hang out. -Roberto Banuelos

Girls Who Game

People should joing because it’s a good way to get rid of the stress that builds up during the school semester. Just come, play games meet new people and have fun! -Nike Jensen

History Club

We are a group of history nerds who focus on volunteering, networking, and history-related fun! You do not need to be a history major. All are welcome! -Megan DeMoss and Sara Schultz

Student Activities Board

We are a committee under student government that plans a lot of the events/activities/ticket events on campus. We plan these through students through Services and Activities funds! So come enjoy! Meet new people! -Megan Thomas

Beta Alpha Psi

We are WSU Vancouver’s only accounting honor society! Connect and network with local business leaders and fellow accounting, finance and MIS majors. Eighty percent of our members obtain an internship while still in school and 76 percent have at least one job offer before they graduate. -Akasha Leffler

Human Resource Society

Hey everyone! Please join HR Society! We have guest speakers at our weekly meetings which are held Monday’s from 3:10—4:10 p.m. in FSC 104. Our club is open to all majors! -Samantha Leonard

Human Development Club

Human Development club is committed to serving our community. Students have a chance to network and build relationships within WSU and the surrounding community and the service work is great for references and scholarships. Come see what we’re doing. -Rachel Fitch

Toastmasters

Toastmaster will help you get from where you are to where you want to be in your personal and professional endeavors. Communication is a universally required skill and we provide a positive and constructive environment to improve your abilities. Benefits include increased confidence, personal satisfaction, and achieving your career goals faster (including better salaries due to increased confidence). -Forrest Baird

Dead Brewers Society

The brew club brings people together to share their craft; promote homebrewing and brewing in general; and help members improve their brewing skills. We brew beer, tour breweries, and share our love for the craft. -Garrett Johnson

American Society of Mechanical Engineers

Rockets in New Mexico. NASA design competitions. Thermoelectric power generation. Why wouldn’t you join? -Micah Wade

Student Diversity Center

We provide a safe space for historically underrepresented student on campus. We create dialogue as well. -Abbie Bambilla

Rock Climbing Club

We are a group that accepts all levels of climbers that just want to go out an clib with friends. It’s a fun, challenging sport and a great way to help stay in shape. -Daniel Dulo

Chi Alpha

We’re a group of Christian students who meet weekly to pray, read and discuss the Bible, and encourage one another. Wherever you’re at in life and faith, we’d love to have you join us! Everyone is welcome! -Jessica Judd

Black People United

Our group is a place to gather, support and empower Black student, staff and faculty members. We have discussion related to community issues. We host events that focus on Black, African, and African American communities. -Vice President Chris Stanley and Director of Administrative Affairs Vicky Nganga

Vietnamese Student Association

VSA is an all-inclusive club that celebrates Vietnamese culture and traditions. Our goal is to educate those on campus about Vietnamese culture through social events on and off campus, such as club-outs, general meetings and other opportunities! -Emily Duong

International Students Association

Connects local and international students. Makes students feel comfortable with the diversity on campus Plan cultural events like Diwali Festival of lights Helps international students to connect with many other students in their beginning year.

-Navaraj Lamichhane

Speech and Debate at WSU Vancouver

Speech and Debate is at the crossroads of every other field of interest. Members will learn to communicate effectively, discuss topics they’re passionate about, and compete against schools locally and across the nation. -Colten Sullivent

Salmon Creek Journal

The journal is a small microcosm of the community and we’re looking for submissions. -Cory Blystone

Garden Club

We are partnered with the Environmental Science Cub to try to promote sustainable living. Currently we are planning the plant ale on Arbor Day and our own farmer’s market in the spring, with more events to come! -Brandon Aalberg

Environmental Science and Sustainability Club

If you love nature and wildlife, this is the place for you. No matter your major, this is a place where you can get involved in citizen science and the preservation of our natural resources. -Michelle Devlaeminck

Cru at WSU Vancouver

Our goal is to create space for students to grow spiritually and ask questions in a safe space. -Daniel Dulo

Community of Women Engineers

Our group works to increase interest and involvement of women of all ages in engineering through campus and community outreach. Also, you don’t have to be a woman or an engineer to join. -Brittany Wood

Chess Club

Looks good on a resume. It’s fun, promotes critical and logical think. And it’s chess!! -Brandon Aalberg

Math Club

People should join math club because it offers people an area to discuss any math-related topics. -Brandon Aalberg

Pre-Soma

Pre-SOMA is a pre-health club on campus that promotes a medical community. Pre-SOMA invites guest speakers from various health professions, organizations and programs. As a group we facilitate blood drives, workshops, and visiting secondary professional programs. -President Xaviera Martinez, Vice-President Kaylee Fielder, Secretary/Treasurer Briana Mason

WSU Vancouver Library

Go to our website for Library hours and to access the catalog. You can IM us anytime during our open hours! -Library Director Karen Diller

Office of Student Involvement

OSI aims to offer something for everybody. Our three pillars are Leadership, Recreation, and Student organizations. Through these pillars, we hope to foster an engaged student body. Come connect with us in FSC!! -Brian Van Gundy

Student Wellness Center

We offer confidential and private individual group and crisis counseling services, free basic healthcare, and disability services. We have an event for free HIV/STI testing on January 24 with the Cascade AIDS Project! We’re here to help VanCougs!

Student Accessibility and Empowerment Club

“We serve as a sounding board for people to voice their struggle and complaints—especially for people with differing abilities and accessibility challenges. -Joe Pyles

College Access Program

The College Access Program is comprised of service-oriented student volunteers, who volunteer with youth in local K-12 schools. Benefits of volunteering as a College Access “coach” include: • Opportunity to make a difference • Leadership development and resume booster • Experience in an educational setting -College Access Coordinator Valerie Teegardin

WSU Vancouver League of Legends Club

We’re a club centered around creating a community where new players can feel comfortable joining the game, and experienced players can find others to play with. -Michael Tran

Student Resource Center