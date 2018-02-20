What is Black History Month?

February marks the month-long celebration of black history, where many can reminisce and educate themselves about the trials of African-American men and women. Black People United President Catherine Townsel said, “The theme for this month is activism, advocacy and agency for African and African-American alliances.”

How is Black History Month Celebrated on Campus?

Black People United, The History club, and the Student Activities Board, joined to celebrate black history month. The three clubs hosted “A Night with Marshall,” an event which celebrated the importance of Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice.

This was the first time the History Club did an event celebrating Black History Month, according to President Ally Brusseau. The club worked in collaboration with BPU to screen the film “Marshall” and host keynote speaker Winston Grady-Willis. The event, food, and snacks were funded by SAB.

Winston Grady-Willis is the director of the newly opened school of Gender, Race, and Nations at Portland State University. Grady-Willis received his knowledge of history and African American studies from multiple institutions including Emory University where he received his doctoral degree. He started the night off by addressing