At the State of the Campus speech on Jan. 31, Chancellor Mel Netzhammer addressed WSUV’s increase in enrollment rates, an update of the university master plan and information about the strategic plan. Netzhammer also detailed the university-wide 2.5 percent spending reduction and how long budget cuts will remain in effect.

His speech started with highlighting how enrollment increased again this semester, adding 76 new students. Netzhammer explained that enrollment figures are important because they are included in WSUV’s mission, as defined in the campus master plan. A larger student body is also more attractive to prospective students. According to Netzhammer, “We see an increase of veterans from fall to spring which we don’t normally see.” He stated that 8 percent of WSUV’s students are veterans. Enrollment growth is directly related to budget needs; if enrollment goes down, revenue decreases as well.

Netzhammer also addressed the budget. He explained that WSUV is spending 97.5 percent of revenue and putting the rest in reserves. He emphasized that we are not losing money. “Healthy reserves are important to us,” the Chancellor said. The same budget plan is expected to continue through the next

year.

Netzhammer said he was excited to announce that thanks to funding from the lastest state capital budget, the campus has begun to move forward with planning an additional campus building; a life sciences building is now in the pre- design stage.