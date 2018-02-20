At the State of the Campus speech on Jan. 31, Chancellor Mel Netzhammer addressed WSUV’s increase in enrollment rates, an update of the university master plan and information about the strategic plan. Netzhammer also detailed the university-wide 2.5 percent spending reduction and how long budget cuts will remain in effect.
His speech started with highlighting how enrollment increased again this semester, adding 76 new students. Netzhammer explained that enrollment figures are important because they are included in WSUV’s mission, as defined in the campus master plan. A larger student body is also more attractive to prospective students. According to Netzhammer, “We see an increase of veterans from fall to spring which we don’t normally see.” He stated that 8 percent of WSUV’s students are veterans. Enrollment growth is directly related to budget needs; if enrollment goes down, revenue decreases as well.
Netzhammer also addressed the budget. He explained that WSUV is spending 97.5 percent of revenue and putting the rest in reserves. He emphasized that we are not losing money. “Healthy reserves are important to us,” the Chancellor said. The same budget plan is expected to continue through the next
year.
Netzhammer said he was excited to announce that thanks to funding from the lastest state capital budget, the campus has begun to move forward with planning an additional campus building; a life sciences building is now in the pre- design stage.
The chancellor also mentioned updates to the the school’s master plan, which involve removing the extension research facility, adding a Vancouver Public Schools iTech program and updating the “acceptable uses” for this university district to include on-campus housing.
Clark County zoning ordinances currently prohibit on-campus housing, so Netzhammer said he wants to convince the county officials to approve campus housing. Updating the master plan to include student housing is one step in that process.
The master plan update also included a new bachelor of science degree in data analytics, which the campus will begin offering in fall 2018. Additional information on the master plan is available at https://admin.vancouver.wsu.edu/capital-planning- and-development/master-plan
Netzhammer also said the campus received recognition for 2017 Tree Campus USA for the fourth year in a row. This recognition acknowledges that WSUV has met five core standards: a tree advisory committee, evidence of a campus tree-care plan, annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance, and the sponsorship of student service-learning projects.
To conclude his address, the Chancellor explained the 2016-2021 strategic plan. The plan includes the goals of improving research facilities on campus, increasing graduation rates, adding new majors on campus, having a increased focus on equity and diversity and promoting greater community involvement. For more information on the strategic plan, visit https://admin.vancouver.wsu.edu/strategic-plan
