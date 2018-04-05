Student Government election results await judicial ruling

The recent dispute surrounding the 2018 student government election moved one step closer to a resolution Thursday night at a public hearing held in the Engineering and Computer Science building, Room 105.

Through a video conference, members of the Associated Students of Washington State University Judicial Board heard complaints filed by former members of the WSU Vancouver Election Board, the Office of Student Involvement, and the president/vice-president ticket of Zeke Estes and Caroline Brenner. The Judicial Board has until April 15 to render a verdict.

Video coverage of the judicial hearings is provided below.

Hearing 1: This hearing concerns charges brought by Student Activities Board Chair Megan Thomas of alleged campaign violations at a Student Activities Board event by Davina Cepeda.



Hearing 2: This hearing concerns charges brought by former ASWSUV Election Board members against the Brenner/Estes ticket.



Hearing 3: This hearing concerns charges brought by the Brenner/Estes ticket against ASWSUV Elections Board members and Davina Cepeda.



Hearing 4: This hearing concerns additional charges brought by the Brenner/Estes ticket of alleged bylaw violations by the Chavez/Cepeda ticket through the use of Cougar branding in campaigning.



Hearing 5: This hearing concerns charges brought by the Brenner/Estes ticket of alleged bylaw violations by Senate candidate Colton Sullivent and Vice-President candidate Davina Cepeda.



Hearing 6: This hearing concerns additional charges brought by the Brenner/Estes ticket of alleged bylaw violations by Senate candidate Colton Sullivent and Vice-President candidate Davina Cepeda with relation to a Facebook post made by the Black People United club.

