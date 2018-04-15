ISSUU The Vancougar Volume 28 Issue 14 By admin / April 15, 2018 adminThe VanCougar is a student-run newspaper serving the students, faculty, and staff of WSU Vancouver. Tags: art, eletion, rooster portland, vancougar issue 14, women in distinction, wsuv You may also like The VanCougar Volume 29 Issue 5 By admin / October 16, 2018 The VanCougar Volume 29 Issue 2 By admin / September 4, 2018 The Vancougar Volume 28 Issue 16 By admin / May 11, 2018 The Vancougar Volume 28 Issue 13 By admin / April 3, 2018 The Vancougar Volume 28 Issue 12 By admin / March 6, 2018 Post navigation 2018-19 ASWSUV Presidential Election InvalidWomen honored at campus celebration