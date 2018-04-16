Hand-drawn therapy

WSU Vancouver may not offer a fine arts major, but that does not mean there aren’t any artists on campus. Unable to pick art as a major, Maggie Handran decided to minor in fine arts instead.

Handran had her eyes set on working at a hospital as an art therapist, in order to work with children patients.

She knew she wanted art to be a part of her career, but said she knew how unstable an artist by trade could be. She first discovered the impact art therapists had on children when she visited her cousin who was being treated for leukemia.

“Why not take helping people, children specifically, and combining it with art, because I find art therapeutic. And boom – I’ve got what I love but it’s also stable and I have my passion of helping people,” she enthused.

Outside of her goal to be an art therapist, art for Handran is inherently therapeutic. She says the goal she strives to achieve through her art is a strong connection with her viewers.

“Trying to connect with emotion. I want people to kind of see what’s in my head, but it also creates a dialogue between the artist and the viewer,” says Handran. “It’s how I’m feeling, portraying emotion, or a controversial topic.”

Some of the ideas she wants to portray could be considered controversial, such as her own experience with sexual violence.

Handran found help from several people within the Fine Arts program, such as Associate professors, Avantika Bawa; Harrison Higgs; and Dale Strouse, a technician.

Bawa, Handran said, challenged her skillset in terms of technique when creating art. “She doesn’t let you settle,” Hanran explained. “She knows you can go further.”

Higgs helped Handran develop the thought process, the concept behind her artwork, allowing her work to become more than surface level. Strouse, however, brought it all together.

“He gets you the materials you need. He’s the one who’s here all the time to answer any questions. He’s kind of like the one who’s always here and reminds you you’re human and that it’s OK,” mused Handran.

For more information on how to become part of the Fine Arts program or to learn about upcoming events, please contact Harrison Higgs at hhiggs@wsu.edu.