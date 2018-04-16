Women honored at campus celebration

On March 29, WSU Vancouver hosted the 10th Annual Women of Distinction event. The event recognizes women who have made contributions and exhibited leadership in our community.

This year over 200 community members were nominated for three awards. This event celebrated strong and selfless women. Michelle Mcllvoy was one of the people recognized at this year’s event for founding the event 10 years ago. She received the Lifetime Achievement award for reminding all to take a moment and appreciate women in the WSU Vancouver community. Special guest keynote speaker, WSU’s First Lady, Noel Shultz, was also there to empower those in attendance with her words about women in the workforce.

Three awards were given out: a WSU student award, a WSU faculty/staff award and a community member award. The student award was awarded two two women: Maggie Handran and Diana Larson. The WSU faculty/staff award was then awarded to Sujatha Shynne who works as an IT Specialist on campus and is also a graduate student. Within this category, an honorable mention was given to Allison Ramsing. The Community Member award was given to Audrey Miller, with Peggy McNabb being recognized with an honorable mention.

These women won awards because they followed three ways of life as described in the event pamphlet; inspire, mentor and empower. At the event, WSU first lady Noel Schulz thanked Chancellor Mel Netzhammer for putting women into powerful positions, like Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Nancy Youlden as well as many others. In her speech Schulz repeatedly encouraged everyone to go for powerful places and to not stop trying if you get knocked down.

In addition to being the first lady to WSU, Noel Schulz is also a professor in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science on the Pullman campus. “One of my biggest reasons why I became an electrical engineer is because of my dad,” Schulz said. “He was an electrical engineer and was one of my biggest influences. In middle school, I wanted to be a veterinarian and then when I got to high school I knew I wanted to be an engineer but I didn’t know which kind until the end.” Schulz defines her position of being WSU’s First Lady as being the number one cheerleader for WSU and its programs. She also likes to connect programs together that may be useful to one another. In her career, Dr. Schulz’s research has been focused on power systems modeling and analysis, smart grid applications, microgrids, renewable energy and shipboard power systems. With her research Noel advocates for using efficient and clean energy. Schulz is also the president of the Power and Energy Society in Pullman, in addition to many other clubs specific for women in engineering.

Noel Schulz said that some of the things she likes to do on a rare, sunny day in Washington, is playing outside with her two corgi dogs, going camping and being out in nature. In the summer she likes to go to the beach and lay out on the sand with her husband, WSU President Kirk Schulz. “One of the most important things to experience in college is not only classes (because classes are important), but getting involved with clubs,” Noel Schulz said. “WSU Vancouver is our only location that is right in the middle of a city, which means its a lot easier to get internships.” Schulz also said that it is important to recognize what women are doing and to show support for women in male dominated fields.

Being a woman of distinction herself, Noel Schulz is more than just the number one cheerleader for WSU, she has inspired women to go after what they want, even if the odds are against them.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Sujatha Shynne as faculty member and professor. Shynne is not a faculty member or a professor. She is a graduate student at WSU Vancouver and an IT specialist on campus.