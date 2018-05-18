Issue 15 on the air

On April 30, 2018, The VanCougar produced a broadcast in partnership with Koug Radio covering stories in issue 15 of the print publication. Stories include the new interim student government president, information on how to help those at risk for suicide, a campus safety update, coverage of the VanCoug Leadership awards, reporting on the “Paws for a Cause” 5k run, a profile on the table tennis club, and a special update from The VanCougar’s incoming Editor-in-Chief Bailley Simms.

Listen to the full broadcast.

Reporter Cameron Kast provides information on the new interim student government president.



Reporter Ginger Clarke explains what happened at the “Paw for a Cause” 5k fun run.



Ginger Clarke provides coverage of the Coug-A-Palooza arts and music festival.



Outgoing Editor-in-Chief Steven Cooper introduces incoming Editor-in-Chief Bailley Simms. Learn what Simms’ plans are for the publication next year, and hear what Cooper says he learned from his time at The VanCougar.

