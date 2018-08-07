New ASWSUV Senators vote to begin impeachment process

Follow up coverage of recent Senate meeting

A four-fifths vote from the Associated Students of Washington State University Vancouver Senate on Friday, Aug. 3, initiated the impeachment proceedings of current Senate Pro-Tempore, Taryn Loun.

ASWSUV Senator Gregory Olson asked shortly after the start of the meeting to move the discussion and vote to a private session, where students and staff would not be in the room. However, Interim Vice President Travis Toth said that due to Washington Administrative Code, the meeting would remain public and would not be moved to a private session.

“I don’t think anyone should be embarrassed,” Olson said when asked about his request to move to a private session. All ASWSUV Senate meetings are open to the public, along with meeting agendas and meeting minutes. Additionally, each meeting agenda allots a time slot for public comment where meeting attendees have the opportunity to ask questions or comment on the discussions held at the Senate table.

During the public meeting students and Senators had the chance to voice their opinions with regards to continuing the impeachment process. Senator Loun said in her personal statement at the meeting that ASWSUV has problems with checks and balances. Loun also said that she would be willing to step down from her position of Senate Pro-Tempore if absolutely necessary.

Friday’s vote was not the vote to impeach Senator Loun, however it was the vote needed to start the impeachment process. The date and time of the next Senate meeting is still to be determined.

